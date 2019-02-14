Russell Wilson and Ciara have never been afraid of showing a little PDA, and on Wednesday, just in time for Valentine’s Day, they got especially sappy in back-to-back posts about their love for each other. Ciara kicked off the love fest when she joined in on the social media challenge her fans had started after she released her new song, “Greatest Love ,“ earlier on Wednesday, using #GreatestLove to describe the special people in their lives.

“I just wanna tell you I love you so much. I love how you are always there for me, how if my wig is tilted sideways you gonna help me tilt it right back,” Ciara said in a selfie video she posted on Instagram. “You always got my back. You’re always there when I call. You are the best partner in life I could ever hope for. I ride for you, I die for you, I love you so much. Happy Valentine’s Day!”

Challenge accepted: In a video of his own a few hours later, Wilson enumerated the equally romantic reasons why he loves Ciara. “First of all, you inspire me. The way that you care for others, the way that you make the world a better place, how dedicated you are to being great truly inspires me,” he began. “Second of all, the mother that you are: How you take care of our children—how you care for them and go wherever, whenever for them—is the most amazing thing ever,” he continued. “Third of all, you make me a better man. You challenge my faith, you increase my faith. The Bible says, ‘When a man finds a wife, he finds a good thing,’ and I found a good thing in you.”

Saving his proclamation from being way too mushy, Wilson concluded, “Finally, you’re the sexiest woman on the planet, bad to the bone.” He added, “Yes, I will fix your wig. And, yes, I will do whatever you say. I love you, and you are my greatest love.”

Wilson and Ciara tied the knot in 2016 and have since welcomed a daughter together (Ciara also has a 4-year-old son, Future Zahir, with her ex-fiancé Future). In a 2018 interview with W , Ciara shared how they keep the romance alive, even with two kids running around the house. “We traditionally do date night every Friday. I have to say it’s been pretty cool because it’s the part of the week we look forward to, and it gives balance since we’re both always on the go,” she said. “There’s something about the energy that goes into preparing for that day.”

