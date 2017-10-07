Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that Ryan Gosling closed out his gig as host for the season 43 premiere of Saturday Night Live wearing a graphic shirt bearing the image of his dog, George. As it turns out, there was quite a sentimental reason before the sartorial statement. Appearing on Ellen yesterday, Gosling confirmed that the beloved canine had recently passed away at the age of seventeen. "He was a good friend to me," Gosling told Ellen Degeneres during the sit-down. "There was something about George where he always—I think he felt being a dog was beneath him. He would not do tricks. if you wanted him to sit down you would have to convince him that it was in his best interest."

Fans of the actor will be familiar with just how close the pair were—George even appeared alongside Gosling during an appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon a few years back. Gosling took Friday's stint on Ellen to share some of his other favorite memories of the canine. "One time we were at an outdoor restaurant and he was sort of sitting on the pavement, looking forlorn down the street,” he shared. “Someone got up to go to the restroom, and I guess he’d had enough, and he got up on their seat and sat down at the table like a gentleman and looked around the table, like, ‘Yeah, that’s right.’”

In brighter Gosling news, his film Bladerunner 2049 , for which he's been on the promo circuit for over the past few weeks, opened in theaters on Friday after much anticipation to generally favorable reviews. The long overdue sequel is set to pull in $36 million in its opening weekend, and is already generating some early Academy Awards buzz—meaning that we can expect plenty more emotional talk show appearances in the coming months.

