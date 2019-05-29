Game of Thrones may be over, much to the disappointment of fans (and, especially, viewers of the show finale, which left much to be desired ). But that hasn't stopped Sophie Turner from being asked about the hit HBO show. Most recently, though, when someone put her on the spot about the possibility of a Sansa Stark spinoff , Turner did her best to shut down that attempt and future ones.

"I think it's time to say goodbye to Sansa. I'm ready-ish, to say goodbye to her," Turner told Sky News, shattering the possibility of a show that followed her and Arya Stark's adventures. "I think my watch has ended. It's been 10 years of my life and the best 10 years of my life by far."

Turner isn't just saying no because she just closed this long chapter of her life — it's also all of the emotional turmoil that comes with playing Sansa Stark. "I finished in a very happy place with Sansa and it's time to let her go," she added. "I feel like if I played her again it would be just be more trauma."

Of course, this will come as a massive blow to those who put stock in Turner and Arya Stark actress Maisie Williams' last comments about potentially doing a spinoff. When the pair was questioned about it, Williams eagerly told E! News, "Oh, I would sign up for that!," to which Turner echoed, "I would sign up for that, I wouldn't sign up for any other spinoff….I wouldn't sign up for any other spinoff unless Maisie was in it." Guess that was just the Starks' classic steely sense of humor.

As for HBO, the network's programming president Casey Bloys has also confirmed that no spinoff involving the Stark ladies are happening. "Part of it is, I do want this show—this Game of Thrones , [D.B. Weiss and David Benioff]'s show—to be its own thing," he told The Hollywood Reporter . "I don't want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it. I want to let it be the artistic piece they've got...That's probably one of the reasons why, right now, a sequel or picking up any of the other characters doesn't make sense for us."'

Oh well, we'll always have eight seasons of Sansa Stark quietly outwitting the wretched men in her life — and, soon, the Game of Thrones prequel starring Naomi Watts.