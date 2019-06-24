Sarah Ferguson , aka the Duchess of York, occupies a very specific place in the limelight: She is perhaps the most famous person alive to have divorced out of a royal family. But it's a mantle she wears with aplomb. In a new interview with Hello! , Ferguson opens up about sharing parenting duties with her ex, Prince Andrew.

"The key is to always be there, but never to wrap them in cotton wool," she says of her relationship with her two daughters. "We work in unity and [ex-husband Prince] Andrew and I are focused on being good parents together. We are bigger than friends. We learn from each other, support each other and understand it's about communication, compromise, and compassion."

Her relatively stable situation has inspired her to work on a new German documentary about one of her royal ex forebears.

Princess Louise, the current Queen's great-great-great-grandmother, was unceremoniously dumped by her husband and sent to live in a small town in Germany for the rest of her life, and never got to see her two sons again. Ferguson hopes to give her a bit of her dignity back with the new doc. She allowed cameras to follow her as she retraced the steps of the princess's life and even visited her tomb.

Fergie, however, couldn't be further from banished, and has been basically welcomed back into the royal fold of late. Vanity Fair notes that she's been at several royal functions over the past few months, most recently the Royal Ascot; and her joint vacation with Prince Albert and their two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, has fueled rumors that the two might be getting back together.

It's commonly understood that Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew's father, especially soured on Ferguson during the messy divorce drama of the 1990s and is the reason she was kept away from the royals for so long. Rumor has it that Sarah and Andrew are waiting for Prince Philip to die before they remarry, to put it bluntly. Whether or not that's ever been true, Fergie is without a doubt a great example of someone who stayed friends (or more than friends) with an ex. Just look at the sweet message she posted for His Royal Highness's latest birthday:

The smile says it all....

