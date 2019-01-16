Barely a week after shutting down the red carpet at the London premiere of Glass in a flaming pink Prada gown, Sarah Paulson stole the sartorial show once again, this time at the M. Night Shyamalan film's New York City premiere. At Tuesday night's event, which took place at Manhattan's SVA Theatre, Paulson wore a bright cherry red Tyvek dress by Calvin Klein that could literally stop traffic.

The shiny piece features a basic crew neckline and not-so-basic, dramatically puffy three-quarter-length sleeves. The dress nips in at the waist, where a line of ruching creates artful pleats across the hips and down the tea-length skirt. Paulson accessorized with matching red strappy heels, sported a deep side-part in her sleek chin-length bob haircut, and completed the look with a swipe of dark crimson lipstick.

The gown comes from Calvin Klein's Pre-Fall 2019 collection, per Fashionista , one of Raf Simons's last designs for the brand. Calvin Klein announced Simons's imminent departure in a short statement at the end of December, reading, "Both parties have amicably decided to part ways after Calvin Klein Inc. decided on a new brand direction which differs from Simons's creative vision."

Pinterest Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Also in attendance at the premiere was Paulson's longtime partner , Holland Taylor , though the couple, unfortunately for their fans, walked the red carpet separately. For the occasion, Taylor wore chic black cigarette pants, a black top, and a glitzy black and metallic gold cropped jacket, plus a gold cross necklace, classic black pumps, and a small black clutch purse.

Taylor was seemingly impressed with what she saw on Tuesday, judging by a tweet she sent after the Glass screening. "Holy SMOKE!" reads her succinct caption to a photo of her ticket to the premiere.

Pinterest Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

This sweet show of support came shortly after Paulson wished Taylor a happy 76th birthday in a heartfelt Twitter post on Monday. "This was the most authentic picture of us on the Internet. Happy Birthday ⁦@HollandTaylor⁩ I love you wildly and forever," Paulson wrote in the post, attaching a snapshot of two sleeping otters holding hands while floating on their backs.

