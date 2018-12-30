Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Tagged Along the Latest Kardashian Family Vacation

It seems like just yesterday that Scott Disick was lounging poolside in Cabo San Lucas betwixt Kourtney Kardashian , his former girlfriend and mother of their three children, and Sofia Richie , his on-again gal pal. But today, the triad has moved to colder climes, more specifically, to the swanky ski town of Aspen, Colorado, where the extended Kardashian-Jenner family is celebrating the New Year. According to the Daily Mail , Richie, daughter of Lionel and sister of Nicole, has been "accepted" by the family, to the point that "she has been able to tag along and be a part of the family activities." In photos from a group outing, Richie can be seen holding a bottle of sparkling Pellegrino water because, well, she is twenty years old and not of legal drinking age.

E! News reports that all is going well on the family trip, with the family enjoying skiing and shopping together. "After they got into town, the adults ventured out for some evening shopping...Kim and Kanye had their own car and Kendall was with Kourtney, Sofia and Scott....Scott and Sofia were looking at clothes," reports their source, adding, "Scott, Sofia and Kourtney hung out together and were talking a lot...Everyone seemed happy and relaxed. Kanye was smiling with a huge grin and talking to the fans who had gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the group. They were all very nice and happy to say hi to fans."

They were also joined for a bit by friend of the family Paris Hilton , who took a chairlift with Richie and appeared on her Instagram Stories, happily ignoring the chilly weather. No cold can get these girls down.

