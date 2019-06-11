Last night, in Manhattan, Selena Gomez attended the premiere for her latest film, Jim Jarmusch’s new zombie flick, The Dead Don’t Die (costars include Chloë Sevigny , Bill Murray , Adam Driver , Tilda Swinton , Austin Butler, and Luka Sabbat ). And she showed up in quite the look—one of her best red-carpet appearances in ages (maybe ever!). Gomez sported a black minidress with dramatic, enormous fringed sleeves from Celine by Hedi Slimane. She paired the dress with dangling diamond earrings and rings from Cartier. She wore her hair in an elegantly arranged loose bun, and makeup artist Hung Vanngo gave her a subtle smokey eye and nude lip.

While walking the red carpet, Gomez told Entertainment Tonight what it was like to work with the legendary Bill Murray. “It was iconic being able to work with Bill Murray and just on top of it, his personality,” she said. “He has no idea who I am! And, he refuses to call me Selena. He basically calls me Gomez, so it’s actually the best—it’s the best part of working with him!”

“He actually literally stole the cop car in one scene and just took everyone on a joy ride,” she continued. “He does that.”

Pinterest Theo Wargo

Murray told People that he was surprised by how much he enjoyed working with Gomez. “I learned that I like her,” he said. “I learned that whatever preconception I had about someone that had 55 million, billion followers of something—maybe, I probably thought she was different than she turned out to be.… I enjoyed her very much.”

For the record, Selena Gomez currently boasts 152 million followers on Instagram, making her the second most followed woman on the platform (Ariana Grande wins, with 157 million followers).

And she had more news: Gomez told ET that her long-awaited album is “finally done.” Could a release be coming soon?