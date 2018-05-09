As history has shown, the Met Gala red carpet is a place to take risks, and the bold are often rewarded. (See: Rihanna .) Not every risk pays off, though, even for Selena Gomez . The pop star seems fully aware that her super tanned look for this year's Costume Institute event may not have been the most photogenic. But at least she's able to laugh about it.

On Wednesday, two days after the 2018 Met Gala, Gomez joked on Instagram, "Me when I saw my pictures from MET 🤷🏽‍♀️." That quip was paired with a video of Gomez running away from the camera, in search of her car after the event ended Monday night. Gomez is still wearing the same custom sheer Coach gown in the clip, with her spray tan and wavy brown locks on display. Mysteriously, Gomez disabled comments on the post, which has since amassed over 3.6 million likes. While Gomez didn't specify whether or not it was her beauty look or her dress that she didn't like seeing photos of, it seems unlikely that it was the latter.

Designed by Stuart Vevers, the gown was personalized for Gomez, down to emblazoning her favorite quote from Scripture in her own handwriting—“A woman who fears the Lord is a woman who shall be praised”—on it as well as on her purse. Gomez also seemingly gave her stamp of approval for the dress in Instagram stories, posting a photo of herself smiling on a staircase, shoes in hand, with the caption "Coach."

As for her team, which was responsible for the look, they've only posted proud photos of it. Her stylist Kate Young shared a gorgeous photo that shows how ethereal Gomez's gown really was, up-close.

Meanwhile, her hair stylist Marissa Marino posted a selfie Gomez took before hitting the red carpet, which showed off her spray tan, nude lip, and glimmering eyeshadow and body glitter.

Considering how Gomez has become the queen of cryptic Instagram posts, she may never actually unpack what she meant by sharing that meme. But her next red carpet appearance—tanned or not—will be telling.