Selena Gomez and the YouTube pop star Poppy wore the same sequined Marc Jacobs dress this week, as noted by Page Six . Gomez was first. As the lyrics sort of go, she can’t keep the look to herself. And today is Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s blessed birthday, an ideal occasion for celebrating twinning of all kinds.

Gomez wore the Marc Jacobs Disco Dress —a sequined ’80s-style extravaganza of a garment criss-crossed with green, blue, and purple stripes—on Tuesday for her interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She went on the show to promote her new zombie film, The Dead Don’t Die , and the appearance took a ghoulish turn. Fallon made the star play the game Hot Ones, during which the two consumed a series of hotter and hotter hot wings. Gomez cried and yelled “I hate it!” and had to throw up in her dressing room.

“Yeah, that was really fun,” she joked, as Fallon mimed the moment he saw her vomiting. “I’m, like, throwing up in my dressing room. I’m never doing anything with you ever again.”

[#video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/N4kvtt2T_6Y ]

As far as we know, Poppy did not puke while wearing her Disco Dress. The singer wore hers on Wednesday to the launch of Marc Jacobs’s new line, the Marc Jacobs. She paired it with two-toned tights and shoes with crystal-shaped heels. Jacobs served lobster rolls at the party. They did not appear to be spicy.

Poppy and Gomez have actually crossed paths before. Last September, Poppy told W that it had been a thrill to meet Gomez at New York Fashion Week. “That was my first real fashion show,” she said, reflecting on the Coach fall/winter 2018 show. “It was so cool. I got to meet Selena Gomez. She is very beautiful. I got to sit front row, so it was wonderful.”

