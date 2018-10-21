In a heartfelt Instagram post, Selma Blair revealed that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The actress posted the news to Instagram on Saturday, expressing her gratitude for her costume designer's help on her show Another Life , as well as Netflix and her friends for standing by her during this difficult time.

Blair said that she was diagnosed on Aug. 16 and shared how the news has changed her life. "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy,” she wrote. "And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it."

She further explained that she was trying to get a diagnosis for years for her symptoms and thanked her doctor for his help. “I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of [Dr. Jason Berkley] trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve," she wrote. "I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know."

While it seems like she's in a challenging time, Blair is remaining optimistic about her diagnosis. "I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others," Blair wrote. "And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask."

The Heathers actress made it a point to say that despite the disease, she's working towards returning to the activities she would normally do. “I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow," she wrote. "I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok."

Blair's post is incredibly brave and heartfelt. We're glad she received a diagnosis, even if it did take several years, and even prouder to see her fighting against the disease.

