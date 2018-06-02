Shakira ’s modern, six-bedroom residence in Miami Beach, Florida, has entered the market for $11.648 million.

The Colombia -born music sensation's North Bay Road Drive home is in good hands: handling the sale is none other than Shakira's own brother, Douglas Elliman's Antonio Mebarak (as well as Ana Lourdes Martinez). The home is situated on a 0.5-acre estate, which features a dock (with 100 feet of access to Miami Beach’s Biscayne Bay) as well as a cabana and pool. It has been enhanced since it was constructed in 1951: for example, Shakira introduced a three-bedroom addition. “This property offers a very interesting and convenient layout with two separate wings for total privacy, but at the same time it has large gathering spaces for friends and family reunions," Martinez describes, adding that it is "in one of the most sought-after Miami Beach neighborhoods, overlooking some of the best waterfront views Miami has to offer.” Other celebrities who have also inhabited this street, North Bay Road Drive, have included: Michael Bay, Matt Damon , Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin , and Alex Rodriguez.

Pinterest The Great Room Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Shakira has introduced her aesthetic here and across her residences—which include the one she shares with her husband, Gerard Piqué, in Barcelona, Spain. The decor is chic and minimalist—and “colored” with the whitest whites. She continues to collaborate with architects Ben Lopez & Associates (who are based in Coral Gables, Florida) and interior decorator Renata Lessa Bastos (who owns Trace Design Studio in Miami, Florida). ”Shakira’s taste is airy, bright, and warm with a mixture of white textures and there are touches of silver metallics—she doesn’t like gold—with complements of lavender, lilac, and fuchsia here and there for a bit of color," explains Bastos to AD. "There are also traces of her Lebanese and Middle Eastern heritage infused throughout the otherwise minimalist interiors, including bone-inlaid pieces, handmade decorative mirrors, and a low-profile ‘hookah’ lounge area.”

Pinterest The dining room. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Pinterest The den complete with hookah. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Pinterest A guest bedroom. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Pinterest The master bedroom. PlanOmatic