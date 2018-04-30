Congrats to the happy couple! Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik just tied the knot with her fiancé, musician DJ Ruckus, in a romantic wedding on Saturday, April 28.

The newlyweds were joined by family and friends this weekend to celebrate their nuptials, which included a handful of celebrity guests. Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, model Nadine Leopold and DJ Ruckus' cousin, musician Lenny Kravitz , were all in attendance. The bride and groom officiated their marriage in a ceremony on the island of Eleuthera, where Kravitz lives.

DJ Ruckus, whose real name is Gregory Andrews, was introduced to Shaik by a friend at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in India, California, in April 2015. He proposed in December 2016. The 34-year-old musician got down on one knee on Kravitz' private beach, where gave Shaik two custom Lorraine Schwartz rings to choose from. The former model opted for a hexagon-shaped diamond ring with the couple's initials engraved on the gold band.

But it wasn't just the beachfront locale or two engagement rings that made his proposal really stand out: other a-listers were also in attendance for the special moment. Denzel Washington and his wife, Pauletta Washington, didn't just watch the proposal; the two actually hand-delivered the rings to the Australian model in the moment. Actor Tyrese Gibson and Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons later FaceTimed the couple to congratulate them.

The couple chose to get married in the Bahamas, as well. In December 2016 she told W that she was hoping for a tropical destination wedding. "Somewhere on a beach definitely," she said. "We're scouting different ideas right now."

Planning a destination wedding proved to be time consuming. “I’m very grateful for my long flights because I actually have time to think about things and write things down and go over emails,” she told News Corp Australia in November. Hopefully, it was all worth it.