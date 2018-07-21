Shonda Rhimes is planning eight (eight!) shows straight off the bat for Netflix under her new $150 million deal . Eight! We're just going to say that again: there are eight of them already. Forget just Thursday night, that's one more than there are days in a week.

It's not exactly surprising, even if it seems quite unprecedented. Rhimes is a popular and prolific creator of hit shows, and Netflix knows a good thing when they see one. They want more original content and unlike a traditional broadcast network, there's no limit to how much they can air. ABC can only fit so many episodes of television into a primetime slot every night, but on Netflix, everything is available everywhere always. With Rhimes as our shepherd, out Netflix Lists truly runneth over.

Accor ding to The Hollywood Reporter and as revealed in a New York Times interview, here are the eight shows Rhimes will bless subscribers with (some of which she is writing, some of which she is producing through her company Shondaland):

-The Anna Delvey Story . the queen of the Summer Of Scams was Anna Delvey, immigrant huckster extraordinaire, who conned banks and hotels and friends out of thousands in her bid to live the luxe life and build a SoHo house for art. Do yourself a favor an d read about her in Vanity Fair and New York Magazine if you haven't already.

-An adaptation of Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series of novels, about women in high society London.

-The Warmth of Other Suns , based on a non-fiction book about America's Great Migration adapted by Anna Deavere Smith.

-Pico And Sepulveda , about California in the years just before the United States fought Mexico for the land.

-Hot Chocolate Nutcracker : an unscripted series peek behind the scenes of Debbie Allen''s dance company and their staging of a revised Nutcracker ballet.

-A comedy! The company's first! Sunshine Scouts is about "foul-mouthed teenage girls who are trapped at the end of the world," according to THR . We're down with that.

-Shondaland has acquired the rights to tech exec Ellen Pao's memoir Reset: My Fight for Inclusion and Lasting Change , though it's unclear if this project is a film or series, and if it is narrative or documentary. The company also optioned The Residence , a nonfiction book about, well, the White House residence, as seen through the eyes of Presidents, first families and staff.

So, we know what we're bingeing for the next...five years.

