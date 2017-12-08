This week, Sofia Vergara posted a #TBT, but if she hadn't noted the year it was taken in the caption, it would've been nearly impossible to tell that the actress pulled the headshot from her early acting days. Though the fact that Vergara has barely aged a day in the more than two decades since makes it difficult to believe the photo was snapped so long ago, it's definitely giving off major early '90s music video vibes, thanks to her teased hair and off-the-shoulder shrug.

"#tbt Bogota 1992," she captioned the pic . In the sepia-toned photo, the Modern Family star stares straight at the camera with a sultry look on her face, and leans against a wall while wearing a black tank top and clutching the black sweater that has slipped off her shoulders.

Vergara was just 20 years old when the headshot was taken: three years away from her television debut in the Mexican telenovela Acapulco, Cuerpo y Alma , and younger than her son Manolo is now. Manolo, 25, is already following in his famous mom's footsteps: He has modeled for over a year, appeared in Paper magazine last December, and can currently be seen alongside his mother in a few Head & Shoulders commercials.

Vergara might be best known for her role as Gloria on Modern Family (a role that has made her television's highest-paid actress ), but she's also been keeping busy with a few film projects due out next year, including The Brits Are Coming , a comedy costarring Uma Thurman, and Stano , in which she'll appear with husband Joe Manganiello.

