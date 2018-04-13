Sophie Turner may be in the middle of filming Game of Thrones ' highly secretive final season, but the British actress who plays Sansa Stark is never too busy to talk hair shop. And while Turner, 22, is known for her fiery auburn locks, as Wella Professional's latest ambassador, the now platinum blonde proves that she can work just about any color. From her must-have hair products to her militant moisturizing, here, Turner reveals her best-kept beauty secrets.

Your look in three words:

Comfortable, casual, chic.

Medicine cabinet snapshot:

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue Cream, Graydon Face Food Mineral Mist Toner, Egyptian Magic Face Cream, Charlotte Tilbury Magic Night Cream, and micellar water.

Good skin starts with:

Good eating! And washing your face with micellar water every day, followed by toner.

Best advice from your dermatologist:

Eat healthy, drink water.

Best advice from your facialist:

Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize. I live in the U.K.; it can get very dry.

Makeup miracles:

Dior Diorshow Mascara and Tom Ford eyeshadow.

Most underrated product:

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Beauty Light Wand ( $38, bloomingdales.com ).

Pinterest Turner wears a Chanel jacket, price upon request, chanel.com; Sophie Bille Brahe earring, price upon request, sophiebillebrahe.com. Photo by Cole Sprouse, styled by Ryann Foulke.

Never leave the house without:

Concealer under my eyes, mascara to open them up, and lots of moisturizer.

My hair colorist always says:

Sonya Dove recommended Wellaplex No3 Hair Stabilizer, and I’ve been using it ever since. It’s a treatment I can do anywhere, and it's like a second assistant, working behind the scenes to restore the health of my hair and prepare it for my next transformation. Whether I am getting into a new character with a hair-color change, like when I went from red to blonde, or need some major hair recovery after a particularly challenging hairstyling, it’s amazing.

Nails must be:

Oiled up. My nails are very weak, so I constantly have to put oil on the cuticles to strengthen.

Beauty from the inside out:

Lots of water—I’m guilty of not drinking enough. Lean protein, healthy fats, and healthy carbs.

Exercise obsession:

Any high-intensity cardio, but boxing is my favorite. I go to Rumble in N.Y.C., Unbreakable in L.A.

Pinterest @Turner wears an Altuzarra dress, $24,000, altuzarra.com. Photo by Cole Sprouse, styled by Ryann Foulke.

Drink of choice:

Vega Vanilla Protein with a tablespoon of macadamia nut butter, half a banana, and almond milk.

Product that you picked up from the pros:

Christian Wood, my stylist, introduced me to Wella EIMI Perfect Me ($20, ulta.com ), and it's now my go-to product. It’s a hair balm that's great for creating natural style and adding shine. But most important, it protects from the heat of styling tools. Heat protection is so important, especially when I’m working and my hair is getting styled and touched up multiple times a day.

A woman should smell like:

Whatever she wants. I personally love Le Labo Santal 33 or Tom Ford’s Black Orchid. I go back and forth between the two.

Appointment you’d love to nab:

Sonya Dove—I really trust her with my hair. Having access to knowledgeable experts who understand my hair and what is best for me to use is so essential. My hair is such an important piece of my personal identity, so a bold color transformation is not a decision I make lightly, and finding a colorist you trust makes all the difference.

Definite doppelgänger:

Boy George.