Sophie Turner is no stranger to showing up in style. In fact, it's become something of a trend to expect the actress and her newly betrothed, Joe Jonas , to turn heads on red carpets with their commitment to daring couple's fashion. Take their surprise Las Vegas wedding after the Billboard Music Awards, or their joint interpretation of "camp" at the 2019 Met Gala, for example. They've made their fair share of best dressed lists so far this year, but it seems that there may be a new contender to take Jonas's spot as Turner's partner in couture: her X-Men: Dark Phoenix co-star, Jessica Chastain .

As part of their X-Men: Dark Phoenix global press tour, Turner and Chastain have joined forces to become the mutant franchise's high fashion dynamic duo. First, they appeared together in France to take some photos in front of the Eiffel Tower (as all tourists who visit Paris are wont to do) that appear to be inspired by the twin ballerina emoji, with Turner in a Mugler Fall 2019 mini dress and Chastain wearing a Prince of Wales check suit from the Ralph Lauren Pre-Fall 2017 collection.

Pinterest Jessica Chastain and Sophie Turner pose together in front of the Eiffel Tower. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Pinterest Jessica Chastain and Sophie Turner in Paris. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Loading View on Instagram

Then, two weeks after Turner got hitched in Vegas, flew to New York for the Met Gala , attended a Broadway show with her in-laws, hit the late night talk show circuit to discuss the final season of Game of Thrones , and sat front row at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show she and Chastain popped up at a fan event in Naucalpan de Juárez, Mexico. Turner's ensemble—silky sapphire pants paired with a matching bra and a crop top-esque jacket with some very '80s exaggerated shoulders attached to some tight leather sleeves on top—was fresh off the Louis Vuitton Resort runway. Chastain's look, which consisted of an orange blazer over a bright pink dress and matching shoes, provided a simple contrast to Turner.

Pinterest Jessica Chastain and Sophie Turner in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. Victor Chavez/Getty Images

Loading View on Instagram

And a day after that, Turner, once again, appeared at a Dark Phoenix fan event in an ensemble taken straight from that same Louis Vuitton runway. This time, however, she went for a more goth angle, it seems (a black pointy shouldered jacket paired with a black leather skirt; the only thing missing from this resort runway look was a pair of black leather gloves), while Chastain matched her bright orange suit to her red hair (and to her co-star's silky orange blouse).

Pinterest Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain in Mexico City. Victor Chavez/Getty Images

It was not until this press tour that it became clear these two are meant to pose next to one another. Although, unlike Chastain's Dark Phoenix character, Smith, who manipulates Turner's Jean Grey, the former seems to be bestowing nothing but non-manipulative praise on her co-star.

The support that Chastain has lent to Turner extends even further than the X-Men mutant universe and turning up in complementary couture looks for the Dark Phoenix press tour. When Chastain, a self-proclaimed "intense" Game of Thrones fan condemned the series for its controversial attempt to use rape as a "tool" for Sansa Stark's character development, she also tweeted that "A woman doesn’t need to be victimized in order to become a butterfly," referring to Turner's character on the show.

Chastain also recently told W , "She’s amazing. That girl, I just can’t believe everything she is accomplishing at such a young age. She really is such a great role model for young girls coming up in this world, and discovering who they want to be. I’m so proud of her." If that complement and their international Instagram shenanigans are any indication, it would appear that the Dark Phoenix duo have spun this opportunity to stunt in designer into a wholesome worldwide experience.

Related: Sophie Turner Eagerly Blames Emilia Clark for That Game of Thrones Coffee Cup