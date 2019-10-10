On Tuesday, Sophie Turner took to Instagram and pulled no punches, making fun of influencers who post (generally ineffective) weight loss products. She posted a video on her story gutting the types (ahem, Kardashians and Kardashian imitators) who advertise items like skinny teas.

“Hey guys, just kind of going for my influencer look today," Turner says in the video, her face reddened and exaggerated thanks to the “Russian Girl” filter by Diana Love. "Today I just wanted to promote this new powder stuff that you put in your tea. Basically, it makes you sh-t your brains out. It’s totally really, really bad for me to be promoting to young women and young people everywhere, but I don't really give a f-ck because I’m getting paid money for it. Influencer life.”

Turner seems to be following in Jameela Jamil’s footsteps here. Though Turner presumably knows who George W. Bush is .

Jamil has waged war against influencers who promote diet products for ages. She even once made a comedic video in which she pretended to soil herself, a visceral illustration of what actually happens to people when they drink so-called “detox” teas.

“I don’t hate [the Kardashians],” Jamil told Glamour back in September. “I just want them to stop selling laxatives, and then I will get off that dick. That’s all I'm trying to do. I'm not trying to attack anyone. But if you have a lot of power and influence and money, and you’re using yours irresponsibly, and other people aren't aware that they're being sold a lie, I’m gonna step on that dick.”

Instagram has recently taken measures to safeguard kids against ads for weight loss products–users under 18 are now unable to see advertisements for products that promote weight loss or cosmetic procedures. The platform also now removes posts that make “miraculous claims” about products, i.e. teas or pills that influencers say made them drop a significant amount of weight in a short period of time. Baby steps.