There's about to be a lot more spice in our lives. That's because the Spice Girls , the '90s Girl Power group, are finally reuniting with all five members, including Posh aka Victoria Beckham. While four of the original crew are currently in the middle of their own reunion tour , which Beckham notably sat out due to her busy career as a designer and budding vlogger , all five ladies are working on another project together. Much to the delight of noted Spice World fans Billie Eilish and Harper Beckham , the Spice Girls are starring in another movie.

This time, though, the follow-up to Spice World will be animated. Paramount Studios is currently behind the film, which stars Beckham, Melanie Brown (Scary), Emma Bunton (Baby), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger). As with Spice World , their famed manager Simon Fuller will be producing the new one. The rest of the film's pedigree is just as impressive: Karen McCullah and Kiwi Smith of Legally Blonde and 10 Things I Hate About You will be handling the script.

As for the music, you can guess who will be contributing to that. The new Spice Girls film will be bringing new music from the group, as The Hollywood Reporter notes . Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria confirmed the news, saying, The Spice Girls "had an idea that we've been developing" and "they are very involved."

It may be a while until we get to see or hear the fruits of that effort, though, since Paramount Animation isn't going to start rolling out new projects until 2020, and there's no specific update on when the new Spice World is due out. There's not even as much as a working title at the moment or any hints about the plot.

But you can bet that the new music will be tailored for a 2019 audience, as the Spice Girls have been doing for some time now with their original material. Here's hoping that the Spice Girls find a way to incorporate some of the artists who have emerged in their wake like Billie Eilish and Charli XCX. That would truly be "Too Much," in the best possible way.