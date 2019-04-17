How to Detox Like Supermodel Stella Maxwell

We've all been there: A weekend in the sun, filled with countless glasses of rosé and perhaps too much dancing and too little sleeping. Cut to Monday morning, when your skin is dehydrated beyond belief and the effects of Saturday night are still showing on your face. After weekend one of Coachella 2019 , it's safe to say more than a few people are feeling the festival hangover, and supermodels are not exempt.

Among them is Stella Maxwell, who popped by the annual Revolve Festival in the middle of Coachella Valley on Saturday afternoon."When a group of people gathers together for the same experience, it creates a wave of energy," Maxwell said of the most celeb-packed party of the weekend. As one of the world's most in-demand models, Maxwell is of course no stranger to over-the-top affairs, and knows plenty tricks of the trade to keep your glow in the post-party comedown. Here, she shares her skincare detox plans, travel hacks, and biggest beauty indulgences. (And as for her party do's and don'ts? It's simple: "Keep it cool and don’t act a fool.")

What is your detox plan after a big weekend like Coachella?

I’ve made sure to stay hydrated and drink lots of water this weekend so detoxing isn’t really an issue for me. But, after a weekend of live music and experiences, some quiet time always helps.

How do you keep your skin clear while traveling?

Drink plenty of water, eat fresh and clean. And remember to get rest when you can. It’s tempting to stay out late, but they call it beauty rest for a reason!

What are the best skincare tips you've picked up over the years?

Wash your face before bed. And if you put something toxic into your body, it’s going to reflect on your body.

What are you best beauty travel hacks?

Allow for sleep on your flights. Make sure you pay attention to what type of water your putting on your skin when you travel, as water changes from city to city. Travel with your own soaps.

What beauty products are always with you when traveling?

I always travel with Mario Badescu skincare products.

What is your current beauty obsession?

I’m currently really into Miranda Kerr ’s KORA Organics line.

What is your at-home beauty routine for a spa-like day at home?

Meditation, yoga and of course hanging out with my puppy, Trip.

What is your biggest beauty indulgence?

A good face mask!