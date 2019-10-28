(L) Stormi Webster dressed for Halloween. (R) Kylie Jenner arrives for the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019.

For Halloween, Kylie Jenner dressed her baby daughter Stormi Webster as herself.

Kylie styled the 20-month-old in a replica of the purple feathered custom Versace gown that she wore to the 2019 Met Gala . She sported her over-the-top look to the “Camp: Notes on Fashion”-themed event , and her Divine-esque style suited the spirit of the party; the dress had a beauty pageant-like mermaid silhouette, was embellished with crystals, and the sleeves consisted of giant bursts of lavender feathers. She capped the whole thing off with a matching purple wig .

Stormi’s mini version of the look seemed to perfectly replicate Kylie’s style (though the wig is a shade paler). It also works with Susan Sontag’s definition of camp as a concept; her famed essay “Notes on Camp” provided the foundation for the Costume Institute exhibition that the gala was held to celebrate. Sontag wrote that camp is the “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.” A baby in a (probably faux?) Versace mermaid gown fits that definition.

Kylie posted a series of images of Stormi in her costume on Instagram on Sunday. As of press time, the post has racked up well over 10 million likes. “My baby!!!!!!!!,” Kylie captioned the photos, throwing in a number of purple heart emojis. “I cant handle this!!!!”

As for her own Halloween costume, Kylie went as Madonna at the 2003 VMAs, recreating her famed kiss with Britney Spears with friend Anastasia Karanikolaou (well, nearly—in the video footage posted, the two don’t actually kiss). They danced around to Like A Virgin , Kylie looking eerily like the legendary pop star. It isn’t the first time she’s paid tribute to an early 2000s musical moment for Halloween–remember when she dressed as a stunningly accurate version of Christina Aguilera in the “Dirrty” video? We wonder how Xtina would feel about this year’s look–everyone always forgets that Madonna kissed her too!

