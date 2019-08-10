A Look Back at Kylie Jenner's Many, Many Hair Transformations

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner pose for a photo at the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" viewing party at Chapter 8 Restaurant on October 16, 2007 in Agoura Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner attends the release party for the new album "Kiss & Tell" by Selena Gomez and The Scene at Siren Studios on September 30, 2009 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner attends the premiere of Screen Gems' "Easy A" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on September 13, 2010 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1" held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 14, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner hosts a meet and greet with fans at Kardashian Khaos store inside Mirage Resort and Casino on December 15, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner arrives at the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner arrives at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner attends the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner arrives at the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner attends Kylie Jenner Announced As Brand Ambassador For Nip + Fab at W Hollywood on December 15, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner arrives at the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner attends the grand opening of Sugar Factory American Brasserie on September 16, 2015 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner attends WSJ Magazine and Forevermark Host a Special Los Angeles Screening of "Paper Towns" at The London West Hollywood on July 18, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner attends Prabal Gurung Spring 2016 during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2015 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner attends a photocall in her role as ambassador for Nip+Fab at Westfield London on March 14, 2015 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner attends the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner attends SinfulColors and Kylie Jenner Announce charitybuzz.com Auction for Anti Bullying on July 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner attends the Vera Wang Collection Fall 2016 fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on February 16, 2016 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner attends Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at The Plaza Hotel on September 9, 2016 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner attends REVOLVE Desert House on April 17, 2016 in Thermal, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner arrives for the NBCUniversal's 74th Annual Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner attends the Alexander Wang February 2017 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2017 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner arrives at Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards 2017 at Catch LA on January 10, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner attends the PrettyLittleThing x Paper Magazine on April 14, 2017 in Palm Springs, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner on August 19, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner is seen on May 3, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.