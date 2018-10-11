The American Music Awards was a big night for Taylor Swift , and she celebrated in style .

After hitting the red carpet in glittery Balmain , delivering a show-stopping performance , winning four award wins that cinched her the record for the most decorated female artist in AMAs' history, and urging fans to get out and vote on November 6, the singer capped off the evening with a massive after party alongside some of her best friends.

The guest list included Shawn Mendes , Jack Antonoff (who has collaborated with Swift on several albums), Hayley Kiyoko (who performed on Swift's Reputation tour), actor Ruby Rose and Swift's longtime hairstylist Riawna Capri .

Swift herself also shared a carousel photo to the 'gram of herself posing with some of her Reputation dancers, writing, "Getting to perform with people I love this much is a real mood." And the rest of the squad posted from the celebration, as well.

One of Swift's dancers, Robert Green, also posted a photo from the evening along with a sweet tribute to the singer. "So...my #WCW obviously goes to @taylorswift! What a night!" he wrote. "Congrats on winning every single nomination at the AMA’s last night...and more importantly for being such a BOSS when it comes to standing up for what’s right. We need more fearlessness such as yours! It is always and honor working with you."

It's been quite some time since Swift's epic Fourth of July and birthday parties have filled our social media feeds, and it's refreshing to see she and some of her squad back together. Even if the old Taylor is technically dead, it's clear that her party planning skills most certainly are not.

