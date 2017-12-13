Dissecting Taylor Swift ’s infamous squad has become a game of sorts. The country-turned-pop star, who celebrates her 28th birthday today (#1989), made the term “squad goals” even more of an Internet sensation after she paraded a roll call of women, from Julia Roberts and Joan Baez to a slew of Victoria's Secret models, on her 1989 world tour stage and had a tighter group—Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Lena Dunham, Hailee Steinfeld, Ellie Goulding, Martha Hunt, Cara Delevingne—make an appearance on her “Bad Blood” music video.

These events were poked fun of in a number of ways, notably in a viral Youtube video entitled “Please Welcome to the Stage…” by writer Lara Marie Schoenhals and a 2015 SNL skit , which showed an apocalyptic world where Swift was sucking the entire population into her squad. “At first it was the models, then the athlete, then it was everybody, the police...Matt Leblanc,” joked SNL’s Kenan Thompson in the piece.

“Swift is a performer not just of music, but of friendship. She takes the cliches of female camaraderie, young and old—‘sisterhood,’ ‘besties,’ ‘goddesses’ if one is being extra-giddy about it—and commercializes them,” wrote Megan Garber in a piece analysing the root and evolution of “squad” [for The Atlantic ] (https://www.theatlantic.com/entertainment/archive/2015/07/the-summer-of-the-squad/399308/).

Still, interest in the squad remains to this day. Especially as it relates to her now highly guarded personal life: Is she still dating Joe Alwyn? Is Karlie Kloss a frenemy? Amongst it all—controversial, personal or otherwise—here are those who have publicly wished Swift a happy birthday today:

