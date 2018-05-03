Taylor Swift could potentially be making a healthy profit off of the four-bedroom, five-bath home she purchased for $1.775 million in Beverly Hills in 2012.

The Reputation singer has listed the house , which was built in 1959 and measures 2,950 square feet, for $2.95 million. (Swift recently just sold off another Beverly Hills home from her portfolio as well, a four-bedroom, four-bath house just down the road, which sold for $4 million in an off-market deal). The midcentury modern single-story home has white beam ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass that gives the house a bright and airy feeling. Skylights and high ceilings add to this. In addition to a gourmet kitchen, the house also has a 1,000-bottle climate-controlled wine cellar, a fireplace, and a den. The house also has a private courtyard and garden, swimming pool, and patio.

But don't worry, this doesn't mean Swift is homeless. Along with a newly purchased $18 million townhouse in Tribeca, she also owns properties in Watch Hill, Rhode Island; Nashville, Tennessee; and another $25 million mansion , with perplexingly short walls, in Beverly Hills. She has also reportedly spent $50 million on one city block in New York City's TriBeCa neighborhood.

