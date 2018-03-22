What would you do if you had around at least $20 million to spare over the last few years? For Tyra Banks , the answer has proven to be slowly building herself in the exclusive enclave of the Pacific Palisades, which started when she dropped $3.2 million on a home back in 2014. From there came an upgrade—$7.3 million worth of ocean views—and then a mere $1.6 million investment property, perhaps just for kicks. At least, that's what her latest purchase seems to suggest: she's now back in the upper range, dishing out $7 million this month on what's her fourth property in the neighborhood to date.

Whether it's because the cash kicked back in from her return to her show America's Next Top Model for its 24th cycle, or perhaps even her new line of emojis, Banks is making it clear she's ready for an upgrade. She not only purchased a new, entirely unnecessary home, but also decided to keep the lower Manhattan condo she'd previously been selling for $17.5 million, thereby keeping its perk of its in-home hair salon and semi-regular sightings of Leonardo DiCaprio sightings, who also happens to live in the same building.

Pinterest Tyra Banks's new property in the Pacific Palisades. Courtesy of Zillow

The latest corner of the exclusive enclave that Banks has claimed is, of course, much more than your usual guest house: it's a five-bedroom, three-story home which is also home to a hot tub, a gym, a playroom, and a wine cellar. (With neighbors like Reese Witherspoon, there's no doubt a few more celeb sightings to be had in the town of less than 30,000, which is right next to Santa Monica and Malibu, too.)

All things considered, Banks is in fact shaping up to be something of a west coast Taylor Swift . Though she of course also owns other properties, including mansions in Rhode Island and Beverly Hills, Swift recently chose New York, the city which controversially named her its ambassador in 2014, as her empire, as her extremely public place of deposit, purchasing $50 million worth of property on a single city block in Tribeca.

Since Swift hasn't been so into her squad these days, she spends most of her time in London with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn anyway, and does her best to keep a low profile when in town—she's probably still coming down from that extreme dose of paparazzi when she took a stroll through Central Park with her former flame Harry Styles a few years back—it's unclear what she's been doing, or even has plans to do, with all that space.

Pinterest Tyra Banks's new property in the Pacific Palisades. Courtesy of Zillow

As for Tyra? The media mogul simply seems to be putting her Harvard Business School certificate—and (admittedly short) tenure at the Stanford Graduate School of Business — to work. That, or else she's planning to upstage Oprah and her legendary car giveaway by doling out mansions to America's Next Top Model 's next few winners.

