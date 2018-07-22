Just a week after Taylor Swift's squad sleepover in NYC ahead of her Philadelphia concert, squad members assembled yet again to support Swift at Friday night's Reputation Tour concert at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

E! Online reports that Oscar winner Emma Stone was spotted in the audience, as well as Swift's frequent musical collaborator Jack Antonoff, his sister, designer Rachel Antonoff and supermodel Gigi Hadid. You have to look pretty closely at these fan photos to spot her but, yes, that's Stone in the jeans and black top, sitting next to the male Antonoff, who attended with a blonde someone.

According to a witness who spoke to E!, Hadid and Stone were "screaming and jumping for Taylor as she sang 'This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things.'"

Emma Stone and Taylor Swift, despite being Hollywood darlings of similar ages, keep very different public profiles. Taylor has been linked to multiple boyfriends over the span of her career, writes deeply personal lyrics and has, famously, an army of friends. Stone, who isn't on any social media, keeps a low profile when she isn't promoting a movie, and seems to prefer one-on-one friend time; she's recently been spotted a bunch with Jennifer Lawrence. But let's not forget that it was, according to rumor, Stone who introduced Swift to her current paramour, actor Joe Alwyn . And, not to diminish the power of female friendship AT ALL, but wing woman-ing is truly the highest form of support you can give a pal. Finding your gal a good man? That is actual squad goals. Oh, and going to their concert is nice, too.

