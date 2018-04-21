Taylor Swift's Stalker Arrested After Breaking Into Her New York Townhouse And Sleeping In Her Bed

Despite the fact that Taylor Swift's sprawling NYC properties are likely guarded and secured to the max, police say that a man was able to break into her home on Franklin street and use her shower. Arriving after a call about a burglary just past midnight on April 20, the police found 22-year-old Roger Alvarado, of Homestead, Florida, asleep in Taylor's bed, having already used her shower. The singer was not home at the time and, according to Page Six, she hasn't been living there since purchasing the property a few months ago. It is the same home that housed Dominique Strauss-Kahn during his house arrest a few years ago when he was accused of attempting to rape a hotel maid (the charges were later dropped). The house is located in either SoHo or Tribeca, depending on which version of the New York City neighborhood map you subscribe to.

Alvarado apparently used a ladder to access a window which he then smashed in order to gain entry. He has been arrested and charged with "felony stalking, along with burglary, criminal mischief and criminal trespass," according to Page Six .

This is not the first time Swift has been the target of attempted stalking efforts. Men have been arrested trying to break into her properties via her roof, a man once robbed a bank and threw cash over the fence at her Rhode Island home, and a man from Colorado was arrested earlier this month outside her house in Beverly Hills while holding a knife, a rope and ammunition, according to USA Today. Perhaps the notoriously private Swift was thinking of her safety above her when she decided to step away from social media and making public appearances in the recent months, only posting sporadically to promote new projects.

