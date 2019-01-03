Before there was "the squad," Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss had each other. Ever since 2012, the pair's friendship has been on display . One exception however was when Kloss recently married Joshua Kushner (Jared Kushner's brother). While Swift wasn't at the wedding, though, she was a key part of Kloss' bachelorette party.

Kloss shared that revelation in a video where she reflected on her 2018. "2018 has hands down been the most transformational year of my life," she says in the clip, "I've been reflecting on all the things that have happened in the past 365 days and it's kind of surreal." One of those moments was when she "celebrated my bachelorette with my sisters in Nashville," as she described in the video at the (5:27 mark) before sharing a photo of her sisters with Swift in the center. In the photo, Kloss and Swift are wearing the same outfits they wore in a photo Kloss previously shared of her and Swift in Nashville after taking in the Reputation tour.

"No one puts on a show like @taylorswift 🎤✨," Kloss wrote in her caption at the time. "Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you 🖤" Now, it's a lot more clear why Nashville was out of this world — and it wasn't just because of the concert.

Kloss is currently on a honeymoon safari in South Africa, which is why she didn't join Swift and the rest of the squad for the pop singer's costume-themed NYE party . But just because the pair haven't been spotted together for a bit doesn't mean their friendship is any less strong.

"Taylor and I are still really good friends,” as Kloss confirmed with Vogue's 73 Questions in October 2018. A handful of months earlier, Kloss declined to comment on their friendship with Porter , explaining her silence as “It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life... I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life... I’ve got nothing to hide, though!” She was just waiting to reveal it all on YouTube at the turn of 2019.