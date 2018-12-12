There are few reboots coming up that command as much interest as Elizabeth Banks ' take on Charlie's Angels. Star Kristen Stewart has been hyping up the film as a feminist remake and, now, we have the first glimpse at what that entails. Banks, who is directing the film, shared the first photo from the set today and it looks like everyone involved had a blast making it.

In the photo, you can see Banks on director duty alongside Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, who are all smiles. Banks posted the photo, simultaneously announcing that the movie has finished filming. "That’s a wrap," she wrote in the caption on Instagram. "So much love and gratitude to these Angels #kristenstewart @naomigscott and @ellabalinska @charliesangels #charliesangels #bts #attitudeofgratitude #NextNovember why did I wear such a big hat #smiles #love #femalefilmmakers."

One of the things that Stewart has said about the film is that it "really shows the way women can work together now" and this photo is proof of that. “We are not trying to do an impression of the last one,” the actress has said of how the Charlie's Angels reboot will differ from its predecessor. “It is not maybe everyone's immediate response that it would be, like, something we would have to see again, because the one I grew up with was so much fun. The re-imagining is so grounded and well intentioned.”

Previously, Stewart hinted at her interest in doing the project, before it her role was officially announced. "I would love to do it," she told Entertainment Tonight back in March. "I hope that that comes together. You never really know that you're going to be making a movie until you're, like, standing on that set. I'm an enormous fan of Liz Banks, and I think that she's the perfect person to tell that story in this era. I would back her absolutely all the way... You take a story that's usually kind of, for lack of a better word, not silly, but just kind of funny, campy. The movie should still be fun, but like, if you ground it and make it about women that really know how to help each other, it'll be, like, perfect to release now. Like, we're all together and strong." Is it too early to think about a sequel to the reboot?