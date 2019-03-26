It's been 23 years (!) since The Craft was released but it's no less relevant now, as the many GIFs from it populating Twitter and the frequently used Instagram hashtag for it show. (Not to mention how trendy witchcraft has become .) That makes it a nearly perfect time for the aesthetically beloved film to be getting a reboot, and that is exactly what is happening now. The new take on The Craft will be written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, who wrote and starred in 2012's Lola Versus , as Deadline notes .

The reboot is being executive produced by the original film's director and co-writer Andrew Fleming (as well as Lucas Wisendanger) and is being produced by Douglas Wick, who produced the first film. He'll also be joined by Jason Blum and Lucy Fisher's Red Wagon Entertainment on the production side.

Interestingly both Fleming and Wick teased a possible reboot three years ago, when discussing the lingering impact of The Craft , which "has this massive presence on social media, which was completely unexpected," as Wick told the HuffPost. "It’s not so much a remake — it’s sort of saying young women exploring their power, what would that be like right now?," he described the new film as. "Obviously it’s an incredibly relevant, exciting subject... a new group of girls, much more of this era, who begin some explorations with power that they don’t understand."

According to that interview, the reboot would take place at the same school where the original stars Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True — who is now a real-life witch, doing tarot readings for people like Billie Eilish — first bonded on set. "The idea was that it was the school without those girls," Fleming revealed. "It was the legacy of what those four girls had done at the school... I hope the reboot happens. Nothing would make me happier."

No stars gave been announced as being attached to the new project yet, but, honestly, if Lana Del Rey doesn't soundtrack the new version of The Craft , what is even the point of making it? The crooner and witchcraft practitioner 's whole career has been leading up to this moment, including her last witchcraft-centric album Lust for Life , for which she put a hex on Donald Trump while promoting. As she said at the time, "I really do believe that words are one of the last forms of magic and I'm a bit of a mystic at heart." According to the enduring popularity of The Craft , she's not alone.