It’s officially time to start planning your royal-themed viewing parties. On Monday, Netflix revealed that season three of The Crown will officially debut on November 17. To go along with the news, Netflix also gifted us with a very short but very regal teaser featuring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II.

Colman doesn’t do much in the clip beyond pace around in a room, but she does exude the gravitas needed to portray a Queen who’s now in firm command of her palace. Remember, Colman is replacing Claire Foy, who often played the Queen as wide-eyed and in over her head in the show’s first two seasons. But since season three skips ahead at least a few years, Colman was brought in, along with a coterie of fine British thesps, who’ll be replacing the show’s core cast. Among them are Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon, and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip.

According to Deadline , season three picks up in 1964, and will “cover events such as the rise of the Beatles and England winning the soccer World Cup in 1966.” We’ll also get introduced to some more familiar fixtures in the British monarchy, including Camilla Parker Bowles.

Colman, who’s fresh off her Best Actress Oscar win for her performance in The Favorite , spoke about her approach when it comes to replacing Foy. "I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius," she said after her casting was made official. "She's an incredibly hard act to follow. I'm basically going to rewatch every episode and copy her!"

Watch the latest teaser for season three of The Crown below.

