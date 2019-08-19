Despite the seemingly perfect veneer of morning talk shows, there is always drama going on behind the scenes. At least that seems to be the case with The Morning Show , Apple TV+'s new drama set to premiere this fall.

After a short teaser featuring the disembodied voices of some of The Morning Show 's key talent, we finally have a full trailer that gives us more to chew on for Apple's first foray into prestige television. Jennifer Aniston , in her big return to television since her Friends days, plays Alex Levy, a morning news show anchor whose co-anchor of 15 years, Mitch Kessler, becomes embroiled in what appears to be some sort of #MeToo scandal, according to the very brief glimpse of the narrative revealed in the first official trailer for the series. Steve Carell plays the disgraced anchor who is fired from his job as host of The Morning Show with Levy. Then, a serious hard-hitting journalist named Bradley Jackson enters the fold, played by Reese Witherspoon , who also serves as an executive producer with Aniston on the project.

Billy Crudup, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Duplass, and Bel Powley round out the supporting cast as executives and producers on the morning news show.

The Morning Show , directed by Mimi Leder and written by Kerry Ehrin, is just one small slice of Apple 's upcoming slate of prestige content that involves a handful of drama series, comedy series, and documentaries—including a docu-series about mental health created by Oprah and Prince Harry, a comedy about Emily Dickinson starring Hailee Steinfeld , and a few other projects partnered up with Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine—that will premiere on the streaming platform over the next year.

