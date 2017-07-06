Over two decades ago, five young, British women known as The Spice Girls -- Victoria Adams , Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell, and Emma Bunton--released their first single, "Wannabe." The track, which was written in less than 30 minutes and recorded in one day, quickly topped the charts in England, the United States, and more countries around the world. The band became internationally known by their nicknames --Posh, Scary, Sporty, Ginger, and Baby. In 2014, a study declared "Wannabe" the most recognizable song in the world.

Today, "Wannabe" is as catchy as ever. So, for the song's 21st anniversary on Friday, July 8th, we asked some of today's brightest actors and actresses, from Stranger Things ' Millie Bobby Brow n to Big Little Lies ' Nicole Kidman, to pay homage to the song--and reveal their favorite member of the Spice Girls.

Millie Bobby Brown:

"I'm obsessed with the Spice Girls. I like Sporty Spice and I usually was Sporty Spice, but I do have a soft, soft spot for Posh!"

Riz Ahmed:

"Well I think Mel B was for me, yeah. She did rock it man. She still does."

Nicole Kidman:

"Ah, it would have to be Posh, right? She's got an amazing life. I wore one of her dresses recently and I was, like, oh, this is heaven. It had the whole back out of it."

Alexander Skarsgaard:

"Baby Spice? Was that the blonde? Yeah, she was my favorite."

Brit Marling

"I feel like I might've just missed the boat on that. Like, I think I came to the Spice Girls a little late, but I remember being very enamored of Posh Spice. I liked her obsession with the little black dress. I thought it was very demure. Then she turns out to be a great designer."

James Franco

"The Spice Girls? I sort of missed out on that phase. The one that pops into my head is Baby Spice, but I don't know why. I guess maybe I'm drawn to blondes, I don't know."

Jodie Comer

"It was Baby Spice, now it's Ginger. She's just a bit more sassy. My mom's got an amazing video, actually, of, of me and my brother when we were so, so, so small, and we're dancing around to the Spice Girls. And I ask him which one he wants to be, and he says Sporty Spice."

Johnny Flynn

"I have to say the Spice Girls were – it wasn’t cool to, to like the Spice Girls when I was a kid. I had a tiny crush on Baby Spice, but that was a secret thing. She was the sweet one. Yeah, she was cute. Emma Bunton."

Sanaa Lathan

:Of course, I’ve heard of the Spice Girls. But I don’t, I wasn’t really a fan."

Claire Foy

"Oh, god. Oh, all of them collectively. I couldn’t – I think I identified most with I’d say Posh."

Rupert Friend

"I don’t – uh, I don’t have a favorite."

