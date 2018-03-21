What do you get when you pair up the most bizarre member of the Ghostbusters team with the baddest of the Bad Moms ? We'll find out in just a few short months, when Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon 's action-comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me hits theaters this summer. But if the film's first trailer, which debuted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, is any indication, a bit of hilarity and chaos will ensue in equal measure.

The trailer opens with the tagline "In 2018, women are killing it," and sets up the premise of the movie: Shortly after Kunis's Audrey and her boyfriend, played by famous ex Justin Theroux , break up, she learns that not only is Theroux's character in the CIA, but his enemies are after her, too. Obviously, she grabs her funniest friend, Morgan (McKinnon), and the duo set off on a glamorous chase through Europe, à la Jason Bourne or James Bond. Their tactics are decidedly different from Bourne's and Bond's, though. Their attempt to commandeer a car is foiled when they realize it's a stick shift and can't figure out how to shift gears; McKinnon finds out the hard way that it's not easy to swallow a flash drive filled with evidence; and the duo immediately start spilling TMI secrets about each other at the first threat of torture—typical girlfriend stuff.

If Kunis and McKinnon's charming chemistry wasn't obvious enough in the trailer, they confirmed to DeGeneres that there was, indeed, "instant love" between them from the very first day of production. "Kate is incredibly intelligent," Kunis gushed about her costar. "You are one of the smartest people. You're so well-rounded, you can talk about anything. You're not judgmental. You're just a fun person to be around and have a conversation with." And apparently, the feeling is mutual. "I have to say—and not to, like, steal what you said about me—but I also was like, 'Oh my god, she's so smart!'" the SNL star said of Kunis. "I thought, 'I'm in a masterclass with actress Mila Kunis, how lucky am I?!'"

The Spy Who Dumped Me arrives in theaters August 3.

