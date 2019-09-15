The Standard Opens in London With a Late Night Dance Party

There are certain hallmarks of a standard party at The Standard in New York City. There's always copious amounts of champagne, a guaranteed A-list celebrity sighting, good music, great city views, and, probably at some point, a tray of fries floating around. Now, you throw that same party in London, a city that knows how to Party with a capital P? Then you've got one for the ages.

So was the case on Friday night, as The Standard celebrated its new London location—the hotel's first outside of the U.S. (another location in the Maldives is slated to open next month). Located in the former Camden Town Hall Annex across from King's Cross, the new outpost has all the hallmarks of The Standard you already know and love: copious rooms, a welcoming restaurant and garden—and, of course, a high floor party destination, a la The Top of the Standard in Meatpacking.

Welcome to the 10th floor, the Shawn Hausman-designed bar and lounge offering floor-to-ceiling views of the city. It was there that the hotel's opening party took place, with people spilling across every square inch of the space (including the roof, where before ascending the stairs, guests were offered a platter of cigarettes). It was a sweaty, lively crowd (read: fun), that was more focused on dancing and gossiping than looking cool (rest assured, if you were here, chances are you were already cool).

Among the crowd, if you looked close enough, a myriad of famous faces could be spotted. There was Emma Stone , inconspicuously ordering a drink at the bar; Lily Allen, dressed in a camoflauge puffer; Aquaria; scions Anais Gallagher and Rafferty Law; the band The XX; models galore. And in the center of it all: Mark Ronson, DJing throwback hits the entire night, pausing only for a surprise performance by Q-Tip.

It was a party so good that come 1 a.m., the dancefloor was still as crowded and sweaty as ever, tomorrow's fashion shows be damned.