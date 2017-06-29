Did you think Raf Simons had already reached the pinnacle of cool? Think again.

Fresh off of dominating this year's CFDA Awards , where he took home the Droga for both Menswear Designer of the Year and Womenswear Designer of the Year, it seems that Simons is gunning for yet another type of award: a VMA.

Today, The xx released their latest music video for their song "I Dare You," which ends with a title card that read, "Made in Collaboration With Raf Simons for Calvin Klein." Yes, Raf is officially in the music video game. The Calvin Klein designer and chief creative officer teamed with photographer Alasdair McLellan, who officially directed the clip, for a suburban set mini-film that clocks in at just over six minutes. According to a statement released by Calvin Klein, Simons has been a long-time fan of the band—which, when you think about it, makes complete sense—and was drawn to creatively collaborate after seeing McLellan's past videos for their songs "On Hold" and "Say Something Loving."

And the famous names don't just apply to the creative direction of the video. Simons helped cast some of Calvin Klein's buzziest millennial friends, including Paris Jackson , who attended this year's Met Gala as a guest of the brand, Millie Bobby Brown, _Moonligh_t's Ashton Sanders, and models Lulu and Ernesto Cervantes, all of whom have appeared in advertisements for the brand in some capacity. ( Brown recently told W that when she shot the project, she got a huge girl crush on Jackson. "She's a great person. She's like my sister.")

The video plays out like a typical, albeit very chic, '80s teen movie, as a day-dreaming Brown misses the school bus and catches her older sister, played by Lulu, plotting to play hooky with her boyfriend. Brown obviously demands to join, and ends up fifth wheel to Lulu and Cervantes and their double-daters, Jackson and Sanders. While Brown inevitably steals the video with a dramatic sobfest at the end of the video (how many days until Stranger Things comes back again?), Jackson also gets to show off her acting chops, as she cozies up to Sanders and appears fearful before entering a "creepy" abandoned temple—but don't stress, the teens are only met with a private concert by The xx themselves.

And, of course, as can be expected with anything Simons gets his hands on, the cast is impeccably dressed in the latest from Calvin Klein. We may have finally reached peak cool with this one.

