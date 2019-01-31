Following Timothée Chalamet 's social life is the gift that keeps on giving. By now, nearly everyone knows that the actor is a huge fan of Kid Cudi , but apparently the two are close enough to share a private meal together with three other very special guests (and self-proclaimed fans) of the rapper.

Chalamet spent his Wednesday evening joining Kanye West, Pete Davidson , and Kim Kardashian to celebrate Cudi's 35th birthday. Kardashian documented the occasion for social media, tweeting out her birthday wishes for the rapper alongside photographs of Chalamet, West, Cudi, and Davidson sharing dessert inside of what looks like an empty restaurant. Knowing how Chalamet gets during red carpet interviews when asked about his favorite musicians on the carpet (he rapped an entire verse of Cardi B 's "Bartier Cardi" last year on the carpet at the SAG Awards ), one might imagine that he either launched into his own rendition of "Pursuit of Happiness" or maybe just spent the entire evening bashfully shrugging and humbly drinking his juice. What everyone talked about for the duration of the celebration remains unknown, but thanks to Kardashian's photographic documentation of the occasion it looks like they might have laughed at a meme or two on Cudi's phone in the middle of dinner. Looking at the pictures from the night, you can almost hear Kardashian using the same voice she uses to gather her children around for a group photo.

Everything can change in a year. It was just last January that Chalamet had not even met his idol yet, and two months later, he nearly lost his mind when Cudi said via Twitter that the Call Me By Your Name actor was his favorite artist of the moment. "UHMMM OKAY STRIKE ME THE FUCK DOWN," Chalamet tweeted back in response. Now, he's wining and dining with the Grammy award winning musician and celebrating his birthday. Davidson, also a super-fan of the rapper, has attributed Cudi's music to keeping him alive in the midst of deep bouts of depression. “He saved my life. I would’ve killed myself if I didn’t have Kid Cudi. If you’re 25 and under, I truly believe that Kid Cudi saved your life,” he told hosts of the morning radio show The Breakfast Club in 2016.

More curious than Chalamet's appearance at the birthday dinner is Davidson's, considering he and West were not on the best of terms just a few months ago. The comedian addressed the rapper during a "Weekend Update" segment of Saturday Night Live in October. "Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass," Davidson announced, referring to the "Make America Great Again" hat West wore during his performance on the previous episode of the show. “I wish I’d bullied you. I wish I’d suggested that it might upset some people, like your wife or every black person ever,” he said at the time. For now, however, it would appear as if Pete Davidson and West have set aside their differences, or at least for the birthday of their mutual friend.

Still, the entire evening begs the question: where was Tyler, the Creator 's invite?

