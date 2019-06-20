Ever since July of 2017, there have been whispers that Zendaya and her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland were romantically involved. Zendaya has consistently denied this, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning. Now, though, Tom Holland has given a definitive update on his relationship status and, as it turns out, Zendaya is not included in it.

While Holland was promoting the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home , which Zendaya is also in and arrives July 2, he gave an official statement on his dating life. Holland is not only very much single at the moment, he is also very much not dating Zendaya, as he explained to Elle . Still he says he's “definitely a relationship person.” “I’m not the fleeting type at all," he said, "it’s not my way of life.”

For what it's worth, Zendaya has the opposite stance — or at least she did when she talked about her thoughts on being in a relationship, back in September of 2017. “I’m so anti being in a committed relationship when you’re young and people are learning and growing, because when people are young, they make bad decisions sometimes because they don’t know any better,” she explained on her app. “It doesn’t mean they don’t know the difference between right and wrong—it just means that they’re still in the experimental phase in their life where they haven’t made the right decisions yet…it’s very hard to be in a relationship when the both of you are still figuring out life. You cannot change anybody. You cannot make someone grow up faster than they’re supposed to.”

While Holland says he and Zendaya aren't romantically involved, he did talk about their friendship, and his admiration for her. That includes his complete aww over watching Zendaya conquer her fear of heights while doing her own stunts for The Greatest Showman. “I was standing there with Jacob, and I was like, ‘Oh look!’ ” Holland said. “I remember thinking, There’s no way she’s going to jump off that—it’s like 60 feet. And then she jumped. We were gobsmacked.”

Even for those rooting for Zendaya and Holland to be in a romantic relationship, stories like these about their friendship are definitely a consolation.