Your mom is Diana Ross. Did you ever borrow her clothes? I’m not going to lie: It was more like stealing. One time, she left the house and I saw her car go down the driveway. I marched myself into her bathroom and started taking clothes. I liked to put them in my closet and live with them as if they were mine. Just as I was loading up, my mom walked into the bathroom. She said, “What are you doing?!” I was like, “I’m organizing your closet for you!” To this day, I visit her closet and call it shopping.

After normcore bubbled up, there naturally followed the ugly sneaker trend , which has been kicking around fashion a little bit now. This season, though, it has reached the celebrity sphere, thanks in part to Tracee Ellis Ross and Mary Kate Olsen. The actresses and fashion icons in their own right recently both stepped out in pairs of orthopedic-style, velcro strap-laden sneakers.

Ross, who first shared a photo of herself wearing a pair of white Air Force 1-like sneakers with two thick straps two days ago, took to Instagram to defend her footwear choice. "I really love my sneakers. Like, I'm obsessed with them," she wrote in the caption of a photo of her joyously holding them. "But it turns out that some of you don't feel the same way." Ross was referring, of course, to her 4.4 million Instagram followers, many of whom got opinionated in the comments section of her original post. Ross, whose sense of humor is one of her most lovable qualities, didn't mind, though—she just laughed off people coming for her ugly sneakers. "The names you had for them made me giggle!!," she wrote, before sharing a few of them. Regardless of whether or not her sneakers warranted the nicknames, some of them are undeniably funny: "Air Dads," "'Help I’ve Fallen and I Can’t Get Up' Yeezys," and, perhaps best of all, "Old Balance."

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Meanwhile, Mary Kate Olsen has been rallying for orthopedic sneakers ever since last fall when she showed up to an art auction alongside her husband Olivier Sarkozy in a pair. She dressed up the Alexander McQueen kicks with a doily black skirt and a zip-up blazer. Then, The Row co-designer wore the same shoes again yesterday while walking down the streets of New York City in a floor-length black skirt, long black blazer, and aviator sunglasses, as Vogue notes .

Pinterest Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

If Tracee Ellis Ross and Mary Kate Olsen can't convince you to try the comfort-first trend, though, perhaps Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, or Kaia Gerber will—they've all given their seals of approval to orthopedic shoes. If "power" was the fashion word of 2017, perhaps "ugly" is leading all competitors for 2018.