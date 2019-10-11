Donald Trump has made a lot of enemies during his time in office, but we’re going to go ahead and wager that he’s never felt a wrath as powerful as that of the Beyhive . That all changed Thursday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Trump was holding his first rally since the Democrats launched their impeachment inquiry.

Clearly, the growing controversy is weighing on the president, because he seemed even more unhinged than usual. How else can we explain his decision to come after not only Beyoncé, but Jay-Z and Bruce Springsteen as well? When speaking about as his 2016 election win, as he’s prone to do, Trump started rambling about how he won despite not having the same support from celebrities as Hillary Clinton did.

“I didn’t need Beyoncé and Jay-Z. I didn’t need little Bruce Springsteen,” he said. He then goes on to mock Springsteen for only doing “about two songs,” at one of Clinton’s rallies before leaving. “And everyone leaves with him. And (Clinton is) still speaking in front of the same lousy crowd. Craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Um, we can think of a few things crazier, namely, the clip below.

Of course, it’s unlikely that Jay, Bey, and Bruce will lose any sleep over Trump’s rebuke. After all, the feeling is entirely mutual. Jay has been especially vocal about his disdain for the president, calling him a “superbug” in an interview with Van Jones last year. “You don’t take the trash out, you keep spraying whatever over it to make it acceptable,” Jay-Z said of Trump’s racism. “As those things grow, you create a superbug. And then now we have Donald Trump, the superbug.”

