Even Tyga Is Over the Theory That He's the Real Father of Kylie Jenner's Daughter

After several months of speculation—much of it, admittedly, fueled by his own since-deleted remarks—Tyga is shutting down the rumors that he's the father of ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner 's daughter, Stormi Webster . On Monday, the rapper took to Twitter to set the record straight. "I've never said anything about someone else's child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so. Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people's families. I have nothing to do with any of that. People should be able to live in peace," he wrote .

As much as Tyga, 28, may want to be excluded from this narrative, however, his claim that he's "never" insinuated any involvement in Jenner's pregnancy is of dubious veracity. Back in September 2017, when many news outlets first reported the rumor that Jenner was expecting a baby with new boyfriend Travis Scott, Tyga briefly took to Snapchat to cast doubt on the paternity of Jenner's child. At the time, he posted a screenshot of a tweet about the rumored pregnancy on Snapchat, captioning it "Hell nah thats my kid😈😈😈😈." Tyga, who broke up with Jenner in early 2017 after four years of dating, deleted the Snapchat post a few minutes later, but not before it was saved by several quick-thinking KarJenner scholars.

Since Jenner gave birth in early February, despite the fact that Travis Scott is listed as Stormi's father on her birth certificate , questions of the seven-week-old's paternity have continued to swirl around Calabasas. During an interview earlier this month on radio show Kyle and Jackie O , Jenner's momager Kris responded to the speculation that Tyga could be Stormi's father. "Oh no, no, no. I think that was just a bunch of silly rumors as usual," she said. "Yeah, you guys know better than that."

