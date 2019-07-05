Venus Williams knows a thing or two about the need for extremely resilient beauty. The tennis player has been hitting the court for over two decades, meaning she has figured out exactly what makeup will last through match after match. It was that very experience, in fact, that also inspired her to launch her own fashion endeavor: EleVen by Venus Williams, a line of stylish activewear which made its debut at the 2012 New York fashion week. Today, Williams will hit the court as part of 2019 Wimbledon, but ahead of the big match, she shared her beauty essentials, including the one tool she never hits the court without wearing.

What are your favorite go-to beauty products?

I must exfoliate, it gives your skin life! Ideally FOREO, but also a towel or a brush works well too. Oil is also so good for anti-aging, I drench my skin in Asutra Love Your Skin Purifying Rose Body Oil . I use it on face and body. It gives me amazing, glowing supple skin and smells amazing.

What beauty tips have you learned from your sisters?

My sister Lyn uses actual lemon for her skin for brightening and toning—I learned this trick as well. She always tries to get me to drink more water for youthful skin and maintain weight, but I confess I am not doing a good job with that! Serena’s tips are use gold highlighter under and over your foundation and incorporate concealer. Also, rose water spray—you can use as a makeup holding spray. Gold eye masks and face masks are also a must.

What beauty tips have you taught your sisters?

Too many! We have hair texture that requires a lot of maintenance, so I taught them that constant moisture, oils like jojoba, avocado and coconut work wonders. Bentonite clay is perfect for moisture and popping, shiny curls—I use Asutra Indian Healing Clay . For the skin, always exfoliate! Use antioxidants to fight aging and free radicals. I love essential oils for the skin, too, like frankincense, carrot or geranium to stay youthful and fight aging.

What products, if any, do you wear on the court?

I wear Milani Waterproof Eyeliner on the court; it’s a must! I also wear my clothing line, EleVen by Venus Williams . Being an “EleVen” is about never accepting any limits, essentially going past a 10, to not the best, but better. We all have wins and losses, ups and down. It’s all about the journey, the losses and the triumphs.

When you wake up in the morning, what is the first thing you do?

I press snooze, at least twice! Then I give my little dog a hug. Since I work outside, next is always applying sunscreen all over my body. I don’t want to become a raisin. I wear Credo Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 Fragrance-Free . I love that it is all natural and I like knowing this product is waterproof and not bad for me.

What is your nightly bedtime beauty routine?

This is a must! I use Asutra Mist your mood Pure Soothing Comfort Aromatherapy Mist in Lavender & Chamomile and Asutra Dream the night away Melatonin Lotion with Magnesium. Those two work well for me, especially the night before a match for a beautiful sleep.

What is the best beauty trick you have picked up on set?

I always forget to pay attention when artists do my make-up, but I did have a make-up artist I work with come to my house to help with my short attention span. She’s taught me a lot of tricks I emulate, like contouring and highlighting.

What is your favorite shade of lipstick?

Milani Flirty Fuchsia.

What is one beauty item you recommend everyone buy?

Vegetables and fruit! It will not only help you live longer, but it will help you look beautiful with clear, bright, ageless skin!

What is your go-to beauty look for a night out?

I love light natural, glowing, effortless looks, I use Armani Luminous Silk Foundation because it’s light and goes on so smooth. It makes me feel more confident when I have less makeup – less is more. I use light foundation or just go with eyeliner, amazing brows, mascara and an attitude to kill!

What is your ideal spa day, and where?

I love Italy. It would include a hot stone massage, a scalp massage, and a foot massage.

What is the biggest skincare rule you abide by?

I like to be as natural as possible with no added ingredients. This is why I love Asutra and also why I mix my own serums. I want to know what’s going in and on my body!

What is your biggest beauty splurge?

It would be the category of natural oils. I have about thirty natural carrier oils for mixing, about 30 essential oils and about another 30 extracts to make my tinctures! I just picked up a papaya oil. It’s amazing as it has vitamin E, and naturally exfoliates the skin.

What is your favorite form of self-care?

Sleep! It’s a must for me, not only for my job but for well-being since I live with an autoimmune disease.