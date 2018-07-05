Victoria and David Beckham don't address gossip often, but yesterday they made a rare exception when they publicly celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary. They did so in the face of recent divorce rumors, which their rep recently denounced to People as, “fake social media news." "There is no statement due or divorce," they said. "This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time.” Indeed, as, judging by the looks of their celebratory social media posts, the Beckhams are as close as ever.

“19 Years WOW," the soccer player wrote in a caption on Instagram of a photo he and his wife shared. "This time 19 years ago I was dressed from head to toe in purple 🤔 …,Happy anniversary to the most amazing wife & mummy … Love You.” The purple that Beckham was referring to was the top hat he wore on their wedding day back in 1999 at an Irish castle.

Beckham previously joked about his wedding look to BBC Radio 4 ’s Desert Island Discs. “I even had a top hat in purple. What was I thinking? I looked like the guys out of Dumb and Dumber. ” To be fair, he later had a chance to redeem himself as, last year, the couple renewed their vows in a much more understated ceremony. “We have renewed our vows since [our first wedding],” he explained, “It was a lot more private, about six people there in our house.”

In the same interview, Beckham talked about the couple's growing pains, saying, “We’re a strong family unit. We’ve got strong parents. We were brought up with the right values,” he said. “Of course you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It’s about working through it.”

Ultimately, though, those experiences have just brought them closer. “We know each other better than anybody," he said. "People have talked about, ‘Do we stay together because it’s a brand?’ Of course not. We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children,” he continued. “Do you go through tough times? Of course. That’s part of relationships. It’s part of marriages. It’s part of having children. It’s part of having responsibilities.” These days, though, are a lot sweeter as the family matriarch shared on her Instagram stories.