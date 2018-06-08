No celebrity couple is safe from the regular onslaught of breakup rumors, no matter how strong their relationship may be. With nearly two decades of marriage under their belts, Victoria and David Beckham have faced their fair share of infidelity and divorce rumors, so when those false reports reared their ugly heads once again this week, thecouple made sure to shut them down right away via a statement from their rep.

"There is no statement due, no divorce, and a lot of Chinese whispers and fake social media news. This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time," the couple's spokesperson told The Sun on Friday, calling rumors that a divorce announcement was imminent "a crock of sh\*t."

Victoria herself also seemed to shut down the rumors on Friday morning, when she posted a photo of her and daughter Harper on Instagram with the caption, "Morning cuddles x So much love 🙏🏻 We love and miss u @davidbeckham 💕💕💕💕."

The Beckhams, who married in July 1999 and are also parents to sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, regularly gush about each other on Instagram and beyond. Last year, in an interview with Dutch Vogue , Victoria opened up about her and David's happy household. "David and I have a lot of fun together," she said. "If I really was as miserable as I look in some of those paparazzi pictures, my children wouldn't be as happy as they are. And I certainly wouldn't be married anymore."

And in early 2017, the artist formerly known as Posh Spice penned a letter to her 18-year-old self for British Vogue in which she described the moment she fell in love with David. "Yes, love at first sight does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players' lounge – although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy," she wrote. "While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He's not even in the first team at this stage – you are the famous one.) And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you. He's going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it.)"

Related: Your Favorite Celebrities Pick Their Favorite Spice Girls