At last, the content we both deserve and need. Thursday, December 14, 2017, shall henceforth be known as the day that Will Smith, famous actor, father of Jaden and Willow , husband of Jada, finally made an Instagram . And he's a natural, as it turns out. Since posting the inaugural photo (a duck-face selfie, naturally) a day ago, the actor has amassed more than a million followers, gotten verified, and posted seven photos. In terms of social media savvy, Will Smith is a veritable Selena Gomez .

But along the way, Smith got some advice from a couple of famous friends. The first, Ellen DeGeneres, queen of the celebrity selfie, gave Smith a comprehensive Instagram tutorial during her show on Thursday. After the actor announced he's "finally going on Instagram," DeGeneres helped him take a series of trendy portraits for the 'gram. They ran through duck-lips, a mirror selfie, a photo with a baby as a prop, a photo with vegetables as a prop, and a #TBT, all of which has since been uploaded onto Smith's Instagram. The most popular is, of course, the #TBT, a photo of Smith and DeGeneres recreating a still from the Fresh Prince of Bel-air opening credits that's gotten more than 366,000 likes.

Shortly after, Justin Timberlake became the first famous person to welcome Smith to Instagram. He posted a #TBT as well, along with some dad-friendly instructions.

"Welcome to Instagram @willsmith," he wrote in the caption. "This is called a #TBT. Which means Throwback Thursday. Which is a photo you post on Thursdays that you like, that was taken in the past. I like this photo because it’s a photo of you and me. And we look like we are having a serious conversation about something very important. And that makes me feel important."

Smith, however, is doing just fine on his own. He has posted his own #TBT, a vintage photo of the actor as a young baby. "Ya’ll ain’t got no filters like this," he wrote in the caption. All hail the Fresh Prince of Instagram.