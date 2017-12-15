At last, the content we both deserve and need. Thursday, December 14, 2017, shall henceforth be known as the day that Will Smith, famous actor, father of Jaden and Willow, husband of Jada, finally made an Instagram. And he's a natural, as it turns out. Since posting the inaugural photo (a duck-face selfie, naturally) a day ago, the actor has amassed more than a million followers, gotten verified, and posted seven photos. In terms of social media savvy, Will Smith is a veritable Selena Gomez.
But along the way, Smith got some advice from a couple of famous friends. The first, Ellen DeGeneres, queen of the celebrity selfie, gave Smith a comprehensive Instagram tutorial during her show on Thursday. After the actor announced he's "finally going on Instagram," DeGeneres helped him take a series of trendy portraits for the 'gram. They ran through duck-lips, a mirror selfie, a photo with a baby as a prop, a photo with vegetables as a prop, and a #TBT, all of which has since been uploaded onto Smith's Instagram. The most popular is, of course, the #TBT, a photo of Smith and DeGeneres recreating a still from the Fresh Prince of Bel-air opening credits that's gotten more than 366,000 likes.
Shortly after, Justin Timberlake became the first famous person to welcome Smith to Instagram. He posted a #TBT as well, along with some dad-friendly instructions.
"Welcome to Instagram @willsmith," he wrote in the caption. "This is called a #TBT. Which means Throwback Thursday. Which is a photo you post on Thursdays that you like, that was taken in the past. I like this photo because it’s a photo of you and me. And we look like we are having a serious conversation about something very important. And that makes me feel important."
Smith, however, is doing just fine on his own. He has posted his own #TBT, a vintage photo of the actor as a young baby. "Ya’ll ain’t got no filters like this," he wrote in the caption. All hail the Fresh Prince of Instagram.