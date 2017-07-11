Wonder Woman is coming for all your favorite superheroes, and she's starting with a leather- and latex-clad Ryan Reynolds .

First, she smashed the record for female-directed live-action films. Then, she became the highest grossing hero of DC's nascent Extended Universe. Now, the female-led epic just passed the R-rated shoot-em-up Deadpool in domestic box office grosses.

So Reynolds, rightfully, took to Instagram to congratulate Wonder Woman with a post from Deadpool himself, which we guess counts as the DC/Marvel crossover fans always wanted.

"The Merc May Be Filthier, but Her B.O. is Stronger. Congrats #WonderWoman #BoxOfficeBoss" the actor captioned the pic, which shows Deadpool's gloved hands forming a heart around a Wonder Woman logo'ed necklace.

As some have pointed out on social media, Wonder Woman had a few advantages over Deadpool going into the ticket-sales race, including a summer premiere date ( Deadpool came out in February) and a budget almost triple that of Deadpool . ( $149 million and $58 million , respectively) Not to mention, the R rating of Reynolds' film significantly reduced the number of people who could technically see Deadpool .

Still, premiere dates and even ratings are both marketing strategies. Deadpool wanted the box office to itself; Wonder Woman is a summer blockbuster. Deadpool was appealing to a particular demographic, whereas Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins reportedly avoided the R so little girls could see the film .

Obviously which movie is "better" is totally a matter of subjective taste, but let's just get this out of the way right now: In a real fight, Wonder Woman would kick Deadpool's lil' butt. Like, it wouldn't even be a contest. It would take .001 seconds. You would show up to the fight, get settled in your seat, and then it would be over.

In any case, there's room enough on the current movie landscape for the two of them. As Oprah might say, " You get a sequel, and you get a sequel, everybody gets a sequel! "

Deadpool 2 drops next year and rumor has it the next Wonder Woman installment will take place during the Cold War . .

Meanwhile, Diana Prince herself, Gal Gadot , is busy just battling Mondays. Same.

