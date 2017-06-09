Wonder Woman fans need not worry, Patty Jenkins is just as committed to directing a sequel as they are to demanding one.

While chatting with Conan O'Brien on Thursday about her hands-on directing style, Jenkins revealed that if she has anything to say about it, a follow-up to the record-smashing superhero film will happen sooner rather than later. "We're working on it," she said, when O'Brien asked if she'll be directing a sequel. "I hope to, I love it, I love the world, and we all are really excited about it."

Last weekend, Wonder Woman set a new box office record for the opening weekend of a female-directed film, raking in more than $100 million in the United States and about $122.5 million worldwide. It also received rave reviews from critics and is "certified fresh" with 92 percent positive ratings on Rotten Tomatoes . On Thursday, Twitter announced that Wonder Woman is the most-tweeted-about film of 2017, surpassing previous titleholders La La Land and Beauty and the Beast —so it seems like a no-brainer to green-light at least one follow-up, right?

Jenkins previously spoke with Entertainment Weekly about her ideas for a sequel. "The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right," she said. "She's Wonder Woman. She's got to come to America. It's time." Jenkins also explained to EW that she originally didn't want to be tied to a franchise deal, but changed her mind during production. "I'm not a big obligation person when it comes to art. You want to do a movie like this because you believe in it," she said. "Then I had this revelation in the middle of the night: This is your dream cast, you've created a character that you love, and you can say anything you want in the world right now." Jenkins added, "I realized that Wonder Woman 2 is its own great movie…. It's a beautiful story to tell, an important time to tell it, and with people that I love."

