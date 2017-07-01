Yasmine Eslami launched her eponymous French lingerie label in 2010, before debuting her swimwear line just five years later. Coincidentally, it was the year she was appointed artistic director of swim and beachwear at Eres. In short, Eslami knows swimwaer. Today, her designs are modern, delicate, and infused with the French sensuality you'd want and expect from such a chic French woman herself. The '70s are the clear influence for her halter-neck styles, low back cuts, double strap tops, and ruched boy shorts. The shapes are meant to hug the body sensually—she never pads a bra—as Eslami wants to celebrate the natural form of a woman’s body. Here, the designer shares how to create summer memories with scent, where to beach in Greece, and more.

What is your favorite beach?

A special spot on big rocks called Liucalcari near to Deia in Majorca. I also love Patmos, Tinos, or Serifos in Greece.

What is your best summer secret?

Choose a new perfume each summer so that smell always reminds you of that particular summer.

What is your favorite thing to go pre- and post- beach?

I love getting ready to go to the beach, but I never stay too long. I love finding a great Taverna in Greece to have a late lunch, pre-beach.

Do you prefer the pool or the beach?

The beach. I love the sea and the fact that you can walk around too and always discover new spots.

What do you always bring to the beach?

Sunscreen, a book or sometimes a magazine, water, a sarong, beach towels, a hat, and, of course, a bikini.

How does your favorite beach inspire your work?

I love life on the beach, but also around in the villages, in restaurants, and in the beach shops. I love having morning coffee while watching people and the sea.

How would you style your swimsuit from the beach to a night out?

I would just throw a dress on over a bikini in a very light material so it’s a bit see through but not really, or I would wear a one piece swimsuit with light summer wide leg pants, or a pair of shorts.

What is your ultimate do and don’t at the beach?

Do use sunscreen , don’t bring heels.

Which swimsuit reference has influenced you most?

Maybe La Piscine, the famous movie with Romy Schneider, Jane Birkin, and Alain Delon. Also, Marisa Berenson—she always looked amazing in swimwear.

What are you reading this summer?

I will take a classic: Simone de Beauvoir's "Le Deuxième Sexe."

What are three songs on your summer playlist?

Anything from Sébastien Tellier, especially "Roche;" anything from Christophe in particular "Dolce Vita," and anything from the Beatles, especially "Something In The Way She Moves."

