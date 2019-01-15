Natural beauty has been trending for quite a while but natural bodies: Yolanda Hadid is doing her best to make that a trend in 2019. The former model, reality TV star, and mother of Gigi , Bella and Anwar has just announced that, after years of having work done to herself, she has undone all of her plastic surgery, fillers, and hair extensions. Hadid revealed her "healthier" existence while sharing a stunning photo of her 55-year-old self.

"Fifty-five and smiling from the inside out," she wrote in the caption of a mirror selfie from her closet, where she was outfitted in pink lingerie. "Finally back to the original 1964. Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, extensions and all the bullsh-t I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me."

The reason behind her newfound empowerment? Hadid realized that the adjustments she made to her body were potentially harmful. "Your health is your wealth so please make educated decisions, research the partial information you’re given by our broken system before putting anything foreign in your body," she asked of her followers.

In the process of finding out more about the plastic surgery she had done, Hadid regained a new level of confidence, as she explained. "It took me many years of undoing some bad choices I made for myself before I finally found the freedom to sustainable internal beauty and acceptance of what is the best version of myself by nobody’s standards but my own," she wrote. "It’s on us to learn to love our selves and celebrate our unique, one of a kind beauty at all ages as we move through this journey called “life”. Beauty has no meaning without your health. #ShamelessSelfie #55 #BeautyStartsFromWithin #AgeComesWithWisdom"

While Hadid previously had work done, her daughter Bella has talked about being hesitant to do the same in the past. Last summer, she responded to rumors that she's had plastic surgery by denying that there's any truth behind it. “People think I got all this surgery or did this or that," she told InStyle . "And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face.” The source of that wisdom is now a lot more obvious.

