You, the Penn Badgley -starring Netflix (formerly Lifetime) show about a literary stalker, is blessedly coming back for season two . It’s set to drop on December 26th, the perfect day to binge the entire season (pair it with that one disturbingly hot viral video in which Badgley somehow semi-pulls off rapping). Netflix posted a quick teaser on Monday, announcing the date and introducing our new cast of characters–Badgley is of course back as Joe , and The Haunting of Hill House ’s Victoria Pedretti will take over as his new special friend, named “Love Quinn.” Yes, Love Quinn. Add it to the top of the pantheon of ridiculous You names. RIP Peach Salinger.

For season two, the action switches over to Los Angeles, which we assume Joe hates (no one reads! Everyone does yoga! It probably takes him ages to get to Book Soup from the east side!). But apparently he keeps up the murdering. "There are some things I've done with prosthetic bodies in this season that were kind of nauseating as I did them, I will say that," Badgley said in a June interview with ET . Does he find another underground rare book cage in LA in which to imprison and torture people while quizzing them about Don DeLillo? Perhaps he comes across a rare film archive or something.

In Los Angeles, Joe finds Love, an aspiring chef. “Joe is not out there looking for love,” You showrunner Sera Gamble told EW . “He’s truly heartbroken by what has happened [ ed note : he murdered his girlfriend], and so what Love offers is a different kind of friendship and a different kind of relationship.”

We can’t wait. Will Joe recite Eve Babitz essays about the beauty of Los Angeles as he disposes of bodies? Will he struggle with peeping in women’s windows in LA, where people have shrubbery and whatnot in front of their houses? Will Hari Nef’s blessed Blythe, the reincarnation of Raymond Carver, make a return, or is she too busy writing n+1 stories and chasing a book deal with Semiotext(e)? December 26th can’t come soon enough.

